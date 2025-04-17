LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Vanderbilt Commodores
Follow along as the #5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on #19 Vanderbilt in game one of their weekend series.
After getting swept by Texas two weeks ago, the Georgia Bulldogs have gotten back on track with a series win over #2 Arkansas and a midweek victory over #14 Georgia Tech.
Henry Hunter crushed a walk-off home run in game three to win the series against Arkansas last Sunday. The Bulldogs carried that momentum into their rivalry matchup with Georgia Tech, where they defeated the Yellow Jackets 5-2 at Truist Park.
Vanderbilt is coming off a series loss at Oklahoma last weekend.
Brian Curley will get the start for Georgia on the mound with first pitch in Nashville set for 7 pm.
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Vanderbilt
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Vanderbilt
• GameDay: Friday, April 17, 2025
• Game Time: 7:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Hawkins Field
• Where: Nashville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
