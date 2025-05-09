LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vs Alabama Double Header
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a double header.
Georgia is in a good spot with a 15-9 SEC record as they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a three-game series this weekend.
Georgia is coming off a series sweep of the Missouri Tigers last weekend in Columbia. While the Bulldogs did what they were supposed to do, Georgia's offensive struggles away from Foley Field continued, scoring just 18 total runs in the series.
Brian Curley will get the start for the Bulldogs in game one, with a game two starter yet to be announced. Curley had his best outing of the season last Friday when he pitched 7 innings of shutout baseball.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide Double Header
How to Watch: Georgia vs Alabama
• GameDay: Friday, 9th, 2025
• Game Time: 8:00 pm EST
• Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
• Watch: SEC Network Plus
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily