Alabama Football Starter Could Potentially Miss Matchup vs Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama's starting running back could potentially miss the matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Alabama Crimson Tide had some unfortunate news hit the timeline this weekend as one of their starters went down with an injury during Saturday's scrimmage. Running back Jam Miller suffered an upper body injury and went in for a procedure. The expectation is that he will miss multiple games to start the season.
“Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday’s scrimmage and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening," DeBoer said in the statement. "Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined.”
The good news for the Crimson Tide is just like Georgia, they have a bye week before they make they trip up to Athens. That will give them some extra time to make sure their starting running back is good to go for the big-time conference matchup.
Behind Miller, Alabama has some talented options, they just haven't seen the field much. Redshirt sophomore Richard Young and sophomore Daniel Hill will like take the majority of the reps until Miller gets back.
Last year against Georgia, Miller rushed for eight yards on five attempts but did have a reception for 16 yards that went for a touchdown.
It seems likely that Miller will be back in time for the Georgia game, but certainly a storyline to pay close attention to with the season approaching.
Alabama will be making the trip to Sanford Stadium for the first time since 2015. The game will kickoff at 7:30 PM ET.
