Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates - Georgia vs Georgia State Score

Brooks Austin

Georgia Baseball Set to faceoff against Georgia State on Wednesday
Georgia Baseball Set to faceoff against Georgia State on Wednesday / UGAA

The Georgia Bulldogs are hosting the Georgia State Panthers on Wednesday afternoon. Here are the LIVE Updates and Score from the contest here on Bulldogs on SI.

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently the No. 3 ranked College Baseball team that's bolstering a (14-1) record through the non-conference slate. They've had several thrillers, managing to come back from multi-run defecits and have found timely hitting from the biggest bats in the lineup.

As the SEC conference slate nears, the Bulldogs are looking for more consistency from the starting staff. They get another chance Wednesday against In-State foe, Georgia State.

LIVE Updates - Georgia vs Georgia State Score

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia State:

  • Location: Foley Field (Athens, Georgia)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Streaming: SEC Network+

Following Wednesday's game, the Dawgs will play host to Columbia for a three-game weekend series. It is expected that head coach Wes Johnson will announce the starter for Wednesday's game later in the day. Zach Harris started Tuesday's game for the Diamond Dawgs.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

Home/Baseball