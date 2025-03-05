LIVE Updates - Georgia vs Georgia State Score
The Georgia Bulldogs are hosting the Georgia State Panthers on Wednesday afternoon. Here are the LIVE Updates and Score from the contest here on Bulldogs on SI.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently the No. 3 ranked College Baseball team that's bolstering a (14-1) record through the non-conference slate. They've had several thrillers, managing to come back from multi-run defecits and have found timely hitting from the biggest bats in the lineup.
As the SEC conference slate nears, the Bulldogs are looking for more consistency from the starting staff. They get another chance Wednesday against In-State foe, Georgia State.
LIVE Updates - Georgia vs Georgia State Score
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia State:
- Location: Foley Field (Athens, Georgia)
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Streaming: SEC Network+
Following Wednesday's game, the Dawgs will play host to Columbia for a three-game weekend series. It is expected that head coach Wes Johnson will announce the starter for Wednesday's game later in the day. Zach Harris started Tuesday's game for the Diamond Dawgs.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily