Preview: Georgia Bulldogs Look to Extend Win Streak vs High Point
A deep dive into Georgia's matchup on the baseball diamond against High Point.
The Georgia Bulldogs are carrying a 13-1 record into this week and are ranked 5th overall in the latest top 25 rankings. They took the single game against Georgia State and swept Florida Gulf Coast in a fur game series. This week, they have games against High Point, Georgia State and Columbia.
They start things off on Tuesday against High Point. Zach Harris is projected to be the starter for the Bulldogs. Harris opened the 2025 campaign by going 4.0 innings against Quinnipiac in Wilmington, N.C., and got a no-decision, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. His other start this year came at Ga. State, going 1.1 innings and surrendering three runs on three hits in a no-decision.
Cord Butler is projected to get the start for High Point. He has a 1-1 record on the season with a 5.19 ERA. High Point was 8-1 when it arrived in Macon last Friday and went 1-2, splitting with Mercer and falling to Florida A&M.
Some stand-out performers for Georgia this season has been Ryland Zaborowski, Slate Alford and Robbie Burnett. Zaborowski is batting .452 with four home runs, 18 RBI and four doubles. Alford is batting .347 with three home runs, 20 RBI and five doubles. Burnett has smashed four home runs, is batting .333 and has compiled 14 RBI. Burnett also has the second-highest OBP sitting at .581.
Some names to know for High Point are Konni Durschlag, Jackson Melton and Landen Johnson. Durschlag is batting .489 on the season with four home runs and nine RBI. Melton is slashing .472 on the season with two home runs and 19 RBI. Johnson leads the team with home runs and has racked up 17 RBI and three doubles on the season.
