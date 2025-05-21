SEC Baseball Tournament - Georgia vs Oklahoma Predictions and Betting Odds
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday evening at the Met in Hoover, Alabama. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup and odds.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off another regular season that has them poised to be one of the 8 Super Regional hosts in the upcoming NCAA tournament if the projections are indeed true.
However, before the regionals begin, there’s an SEC Baseball tournament currnelty going on in Hoover, Alabama. Last year’s winner, Tennessee, went on to win the national title. This year, 10 of the 16 member schools are ranked inside the top-25 rankings.
As the Bulldogs get set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners, lets take a look at what the odds say about the matchup this afternoon.
Georgia vs Oklahoma Predictions and Betting Odds
- Georgia (-1.5 Runs)
- Georgia (-154)
- O/U Total Runs (10.0)
Georgia vs Oklahoma Predictions:
As usual, this tournament is loaded. As for just how important it is to win? Well, Georgia head coach Wes Johnson has made it explicitly clear that his priority is to win their regional and that anything sacrificed in terms of the pitching rotation in Hoover is simply a distraction from the main goal. I don't think Georgia is focused on winning this conference title. I think Wes Johnson is interested in securing a trip to Omaha with whatever it takes.
