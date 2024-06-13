WATCH: Charlie Condon Talks About Winning National Player of The Year Award
It was announced on Thursday that Condon had been awraded the Dick Howser Trophy, which is awarded to the national college baseball player of the year. This comes just a day afterPerfect Game named Condon the outlet's player of the year. This season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time.
Condon and head coach Wes Johnson joined the MLB Network Thursday morning to talk about winning the award and the season entirely.
Condon is currently the projected No. 1 overall selection in this summer's MLB Draft. A former walk on at Georgia, Condon would go on to set and break national records as a hitter. He also made starts in the outfield, first, and third base. The MLB Draft is scheduled for July 14th to the 16th, broadcast on MLBNetwork.
