Will Charlie Condon be the First Overall Pick? Latest 2024 MLB Mock Draft
Will Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon be the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft?
The 2024 MLB draft will kick off on Sunday and the Georgia Bulldogs will be sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to see where Charlie Condon goes in the first round. The college baseball star holds first overall pick potential after a monster 2024 campaign, but where do the experts think he lands tomorrow?
Condon is the most hyped Georgia baseball prospect in program history. He took home the Dick Howser Trophy, The Golden Spikes Award and was awarded first-team All-American honors following the season. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a Super Regional finish and fell just one game short of making it to Omaha. Now with the attention turned toward the draft, here is where he is predicted to be drafted:
ESPN: 3rd overall, Colorado Rockies:
"I think part of the reason Condon seems like less of an option at the second pick is that Colorado's slot here is $9.07 million. The Rockies can easily push that to $9.21 million and give the top player on my board the record-breaking bonus that I think his camp is trying to land. Rockies GM Bill Schmidt was the scouting director in 2013 and he really wanted to get Kris Bryant to the No. 3 pick, but the Cubs took him second overall and Schmidt picked Jon Gray. He then waited until early 2022 and finally landed his man, giving Bryant seven years, $182 million (so far getting minus-1.2 WAR in the exchange). My comp for Condon is Bryant, and they're undeniably very similar players. The Rockies like taking college arms with their top pick if they don't fall in love with a hitter; I think Condon and Caglianone are the two they love, with Burns their pick if neither hitter gets here. - Kiley McDaniel"
MLB.com: 2nd overall, Cincinnati Reds:
"Condon to the Reds feels like the biggest lock in the first few choices, provided he's available. Cincinnati is looking at the same six collegians as Cleveland, with Caglianone and Burns as backup plans."
This season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time. He finished his last two seasons with 62 home runs, 145 RBI and a .410 batting average.
