Anthony Edwards Goes Viral for Going at LeBron in Game Four Against the Lakers
In a game that is dominated by superstars, perhaps no player in the NBA is more fun to follow than the former Georgia Bulldog and 2022 number one overall pick, Anthony Edwards. The current Minnesota Timberwolves star guard constantly is in the limelight for his unrivaled talent mixed with his larger than life personality.
Last season, Edwards went viral, scoring on and having words with his idol, Kevin Durant. Yesterday, Edwards, also referred to simply as Ant Man, went viral for once again going at another NBA legend.
Up 2-1 in a first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Edwards was on a roll and had total control over the court. After dropping a superb time down low to Julius Randle, the Olympic Gold Medalist did what he does best; let his emotions play as a tool to energize his team and the entirety of the Target Center.
As he went down to the other side of the court, Edwards darted directly to LeBron James and began shouting at him before either crossed halfcourt. When they met, Edwards immediately engaged LeBron and played hardnose, physical defense for two straight possessions, which had basketball fans in a frenzy. Edwards’ physical play on the LeBron had the all-time leading scorer visibly frustrated and only bolstered the Timberwolves’ momentum even more.
Never one to shy away from the big stage, Anthony Edwards is emerging into one of the best players in the NBA. This sequence was not his one shining moment of the game, as he scored 41 points and helped the Timberwolves take a commanding 3-1 lead against the heavily favored Lakers. Edwards’ emergence into the NBA’s limelight is a crowning-jewel for Bulldog basketball fans who had the pleasure of watching him don the red-and-black for his one year in college.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily