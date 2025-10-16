What Georgia Does Now Without Kyron Jones Indefinitely
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting set for their matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, and they will be doing so without their starting safety, Kyron Jones. Jones has started every game this season and is Georgia's fourth leading tackler with 24 stops on the season.
Jones is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury. Georgia's statement released Thursday said, "Under the guidance of UGA’s medical staff, he will consult with some of the nation’s leading specialists to determine the best course of treatment."
The second safety position alongside sophomore starter and former five-star KJ Bolden was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, question marks surrounding this defense all offseason. In fact, the Bulldogs took three transfers at the safety position. Zion Branch (USC), Adrian Maddox (UAB), and Jaiden Harris (Miami), all of whom haven't played much because Jones stepped up. Now, it leaves Georgia with similar questions.
Who Replaces Kyron Jones At Safety for Georgia?
JaCorey Thomas
Thomas is the one who was already replacing Kyron Jones at times during the season as is. So, there's a seemingly smooth transition for the Dawgs with this option. It would also allow the rest of the defensive back structure to remain intact, something that other options don't exactly present apart from "Just play the transfers."
Just Play One of the Transfers
All of the transfers at this point have been on the roster since January. At this point, one would assume they should know the system. Adrian Maddox and Zion Branch have been the two who have at least received buzz from sources during the offseason. However, Kyron Jones won and kept the job because he doesn't miss tackles or bust assignments. Based on the current tape in mopup time for Maddox and Branch, I don't know if the same could be said about both at the moment.
Joenel Was A Five-Star Safety...
I'm not exactly here for tearing up the entire defensive structure midseason, but Kyron isn't going to be back any time soon. You're a playoff program; you need to prepare for long-term success. And long term, Joenel Aguero at safety, and perhaps Daylen Everette moving into the slot, could be a long-term win. You're already looking for ways to get both DeMello Jones and Ellis Robinson snaps. This could be a way of doing so. Everette has shown plenty of ability to tackle and fit correctly in the run game as well. By the way, Aguero's lone interception of the year came against Tennessee... he was playing deep safety.