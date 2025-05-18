Dawgs Daily

Anthony Edwards Set to Have Must Watch Showdown vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Gage Fulford

Feb 24, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after a foul is called against him during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves are heading to the Western Conference Finals, and their leader, Anthony Edwards, is embracing the moment with full confidence. After a historic playoff run that has seen the Timberwolves defeat the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, they now turn their attention to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Led by the explosive play of Edwards, Minnesota has proven doubters wrong at every turn. The 23-year-old star has elevated his game under the playoff spotlight, showcasing not only his scoring prowess but also his leadership and defensive grit. Edwards has thrived in the underdog role, something he openly embraces as the Timberwolves prepare to face a Thunder team that finished with the best record in the Western Conference.

The Thunder, powered by young stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a deep, talented roster, will pose Minnesota’s toughest challenge yet. But the Timberwolves, guided by Edwards’ intensity and the team’s physical defense, aren’t backing down.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tips off on May 20th, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder will host the first two games of the series. All eyes will be on Edwards, who has already put his name into this postseason with highlight-reel plays and clutch performances.

With momentum, belief, and Anthony Edwards leading the charge, the Timberwolves are ready for another battle and another chance to shock the basketball world.

