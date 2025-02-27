Bubble Watch - Georgia boosts its Odds of Making March Madness With Florida WIn
Georgia boosts its chances of making the March Madness tournament after an 88-83 upset win over No. 3 Florida.
Georgia found themselves on the outside looking in of the March Madness tournament before its game against Florida. Joe Lunardi had the Bulldogs as one of his first four teams out of the tournament.
The Bulldogs weren’t doing themselves any favors either. They were on a four-game losing streak, and a matchup against No. 3 Florida was looming. However, in their biggest win of the season, the Bulldogs prevailed and gave themselves a chance at making the tournament.
The Bulldogs will complete the final portion of their resume with games against Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt before entering the SEC tournament which is sure to be a gauntlet.
So where do the Bulldogs stand in the eyes of the March Madness selection committee?
The committee likes to pick teams that rank high analytically and have good wins and not bad losses. So, where do the Bulldogs fall in those two categories?
Georgia ranks as the 38th-best team in the country on the Ken Pom rankings. They have the 62nd most efficient offense and 32nd most efficient defense. These analytics bode well for the Bulldogs who rank in the top 68 on offense and defense.
The Bulldogs have an interesting resume when it comes to good wins versus bad losses. The Bulldogs are 3-11 in quad-one games with those three wins coming against St. Johns, Kentucky and Florida. This record doesn’t seem great but the Bulldogs have had one of the toughest schedules in the country and have proven they can compete against the best teams.
The Bulldogs have also shown they don’t lose against bad teams. They have a perfect 14-0 record against teams in quads two, three and four.
In the Bulldog's three remaining regular season games they will have a quad one game against Texas a two quad two games against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. So they still have plenty of chances to improve or hurt their resume.
After looking like their only shot at March Madness was a deep SEC tournament run the Bulldogs upset over their rivals Florida has put them back in the hunt for an at-large bid to the Tournament.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily