College Basketball Expert Still High on the Georgia Bulldogs
College basketball expert Jay Bilas is still riding with the Georgia Bulldogs this season despite their struggles.
The month of March is approaching rapidly and that means the NCAA tournament will be here before we know it. The Georgia Bulldogs are still fighting for their right to be in the tournament but they still have some work to do. They currently are 16-10 with five games to play with two of them being against No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Florida.
The Bulldogs are certainly a much-improved team this year compared to previous seasons but they have still had their fair share of struggles, more specifically in the second half of games where Georgia will blow a first-half lead before you can even blink and the opponent goes on an absurd scoring run.
Despite all of that though, ESPN's Jay Bilas ranked the 68-best teams in college basketball which is ultimately what the entire division-I level boils down to, and he had the Bulldogs ranked 43rd in the country. Here is what Bilas had to say about the Dawgs:
"Freshman forward Asa Newell was outstanding to start the season and hasn't let up since, leading the Bulldogs through the thick of a loaded SEC slate with 15.3 PPG on the third-best shooting percentage in the conference (55.5%), ahead of top-two player of the year contenderJohni Broome(50.3%)," said Bilas. "The Dawgs face the gauntlet over this next week, though, with a road date at Auburn to face Broome's top-ranked Tigers this Saturday before hosting No. 2 Florida next Tuesday."
Georgia closes out their season with three games against Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, all of which are unranked opponents. A clean sweep to end the regular season would likely have Georgia in a good spot to land a spot in the tournament, which would be the first time in nearly 10 years for the Hoop Dawgs.
