Georgia Basketball Bubble Watch - Can the Bulldogs Make March Madness
With six games left in conference play Georgia basketball is on the bubble for the March Madness Tournament. What are its chances of making the tournament and what is the best path to get there? Find out in this article.
Georgia basketball squandered a nine-point halftime lead against No. 8 Texas A&M on Tuesday for its seventh loss in nine games. Now, just a few weeks after being comfortably in the March Madness Tournament, the Bulldogs are projected to be one of the last four in according to Joe Lunardi’s bracketology.
That projection was also posted before the Bulldogs' loss to the Aggies. However, the Bulldogs were not supposed to win that game, and the loss shouldn’t hurt their chances significantly, but they cannot keep throwing away chances to win if they want to play in March.
During this recent nine-game stretch, the Bulldogs have had multiple chances to win but continue to shoot themselves in the foot. Now, with six games left on their schedule, what is the Bulldog’s best path to the Tournament?
The final six games will start with a difficult stretch against three ranked teams. The bulldogs will be at home against No. 21 Missouri and No. 3 Florida and on the road against No. 1 Auburn.
The schedule will lighten up for the Bulldogs' last three games, which are all against unranked opponents. The regular season will wrap up with a home matchup against Vanderbilt and away matchups against Texas and South Carolina.
If the Bulldogs can go 3-3 or better in this final stretch, they will give themselves a decent shot at making the tournament. A couple of wins in the SEC tournament should then punch their ticket to March Madness for the first time since 2015.
All season the Bulldogs have proven they can play with the best teams in the nation. They have wins over top-ranked teams like No. 9 St. Johns and No. 15 Kentucky and were a missed lob from taking No. 1 Auburn to overtime. However, they also have some bad losses in games they should have won, like handing Arkansas its first conference win and blowing a double-digit lead against Texas A&M.
This Bulldogs team has a chance to make the tournament, but they will have to execute to their potential in these final six games.
