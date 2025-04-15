Georgia Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: New Additions After Key Departures
It was never going to be easy to replace the talent and production of Asa Newell and Silas Demary Jr., but Mike White and company have made some transfer portal additions that should help.
Georgia has added three players in the transfer portal, two of whom are four stars. Kannon Catchings, Justin Bailey and Jeremiah Wilkinson will all be joining the Bulldogs ahead of next season.
Catchings, the highest rated and most recent addition, transferred out of BYU after his Freshman season. He averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Cougars in just 17.4 minutes per game.
He is a 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward who will be able to stretch the floor for the Bulldogs while still providing length on the defensive end. Catchings shot 35% from beyond the arc last season.
Wilkinson, another four-star transfer, spent his freshman season playing for California before entering the transfer portal. While there, he won ACC sixth-man-of-the-year and was included on the ACC All-Freshman team.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard averaged 15.1 points per game and will provide the Bulldogs with a much-needed primary ball handler.
Bailey, who is transferring in from Wofford, will provide the Bulldogs with some extra depth at the guard spot. He is an excellent defender while also being a threat from three-point range. In his junior season with the Terriers, Bailey averaged 9.6 points per game and shot 45.6% from three. He was also selected to the Southern Conference All-Defensive team.
The Bulldogs lost two of their best players from last season, but have done a solid job in the transfer portal thus far to replenish the departing talent. The transfer portal additions with the incoming class of freshmen will have the Bulldogs vying for another March Madness bid.
