Georgia Bulldogs defeat Buffalo in Dominant Fashion
Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball played a complete game in win over Buffalo.
The Georgia Bulldogs offense put on a show Thursday night as the Dawgs cruised to a 100-49 win over the Buffalo Bulls. This was Georgia's largest margin of victory under head coach Mike White.
UGA went on a 23-0 run to start the game and did not look back. This scoring run was headlined by three-pointers from Tyrin Lawrence, Blue Cain, and Silas Demary Jr. Scoring over 100 points for the second time this season, Georgia's offense is starting to become one of the most electric in the sport. Asa Newell and De'Shayne Montgomery led the way scoring 16 points each. Newell remains the leading scorer for this team and has continued to improve over the course of the season.
Mount St. Mary's transfer guard De'Shayne Montgomery made his season debut scoring 16 points. This was not only his debut but his breakout game. Montgomery impressed off the bench and looks to be a great addition to the UGA backcourt.
Georgia turned the ball over a season-low 5 times against the Bulls. This shows tremendous growth on one of the team's biggest issues early this season. Limiting turnovers will be very important for this team as the season progresses.
Georgia is set to host Charleston Southern on Sunday afternoon at 3:30.
