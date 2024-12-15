Georgia Bulldogs Stay Hot With Win over Grand Canyon
Georgia overcomes second-half scare to defeat Grand Canyon 73-68.
Georgia Bulldogs men's Basketball continued its impressive start to the season Saturday night taking down Grand Canyon at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With this win Georgia improves to 9-1, its best start to a season this century.
The Bulldogs had to overcome adversity in the second half after Grand Canyon cut the lead to just three points with 1:24 left. With 17 seconds remaining, true freshman superstar Asa Newell made an and 1 layup to give Georgia a five-point lead. This was the biggest make of Newell's young career and likely solidifies him as one of Georgia's go-to scorers in the clutch. Newell led the Dawgs in scoring for the second game in a row with 17 points.
Somto Cyril also shined, scoring 12 points, collecting 8 rebounds, and blocking 5 shots. The true freshman threw down multiple electrifying dunks that had everyone in attendance on their feet. The freshman frontcourt duo of Asa Newell and Somto Cyril is becoming very exciting to watch.
This was far from a complete game for Georgia as they were out-rebounded 35-33 and turned the ball over 18 times. Turnovers continue to be an issue, however finding a way to win against a good opponent despite the mistakes shows the resiliency that this team has.
Georgia has been among the nation's best at blocking shots this season. After blocking 9 shots against Grand Canyon, the Bulldogs are top 5 in the nation with 64 blocks. This team makes it difficult to score in the paint which will help them tremendously as conference play approaches.
UGA will be back at home on December 19th against Buffalo at 7 pm.
