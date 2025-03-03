Georgia Bulldogs Still Have 'Work to Do' to Earn Spot in March Madness Bracket
The Georgia Bulldogs still have work to do according to ESPN to earn a spot in the March Madness bracket.
The month of March has officially arrived which means March Madness is right around the corner. The Georgia Bulldogs were in a tough spot heading into last week and had a lot of work to do to get back into the postseason conversation. However, they upset No. 3 Florida and then routed Texas on the road to get right back into a good spot. Although, ESPN believes they still have work to do.
ESPN's Neil Paine recently released an article detailing which teams from each conference are considered locks for the tournament while also touching on which teams still have work to do. Georgia has a 60% chance of making the dance according to ESPN and are in the "work to do" category. Here is what Paine had to say about Georgia.
"Fresh off an impressive win against Florida to end a four-game skid and salvage their NCAA tourney odds, the Bulldogs came out with the same early energy at Texas in a nearly must-win bubble game," Paine wrote. "And instead of fading late and holding on for life as they did against the Gators, the Bulldogs controlled the game against the Longhorns throughout, winning by double digits. That pair of victories returned Georgia to its status from earlier in the season, when it seemed like a no-brainer inclusion in the field of 68. The Bulldogs' current odds shot up to 60%, according to the ESPN Analytics forecast, after they added another quality win to a docket that also includes their November victory against the red-hot St. John's. The Dawgs aren't out of the woods yet, though -- they will make their closing regular-season statements against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, both of whom also won Saturday."
Georgia has notable wins over St. Johns, Kentucky and Florida, all of which are top 25 teams right now. They have games against South Carolina and Vanderbilt this week before the SEC Tournament starts. They are two wins away from the 20-win mark, which feels like a number the Bulldogs need to reach ahead of March Madness.
