Georgia Bulldogs Vault Up Latest March Madness Bracket Predictions
The Georgia Bulldogs have been placed into a much more comfortable position in the latest March Madness bracket prediction.
With their backs against the wall, the Georgia Bulldogs did exactly what they needed to over the last week and a half to get back into the NCAA Tournament. A win over No. 3 Florida followed by a road win against Texas and another road win against South Carolina has the Hoop Dawgs looking solid.
College Basketball analyst Joe Lunardi recently released his latest predictions for the upcoming NCAA Tournament and he had the Dawgs penciled in under "last four byes". Last week Georgia was placed in the "last four in" category. So needless to say, the tournament stock for the Bulldogs is continuing to climb.
The Bulldogs have their final regular season game on Saturday against Vanderbilt and it appears a win there would almost guarantee them a spot in the tournament. If head coach Mike White and his team do make the tournament, it will be the program's first appearance since 2015.
Georgia has been playing some impressive basketball down the stretch. Point guard Silas Demary Jr. earned SEC Player of the Week honors after scoring 20+ points against both Florida and Texas. He poured in another 16 against South Carolina.
True freshman Asa Newell has also been doing his thing as he has scored in the Bldouble digits in five straight games. Sophomore guard Blue Cain is another Dawg worth mentioning as he has posted outings of 13, 12, 13 and 14 points over the last four games.
Things were looking shaky there for a while for Coach White and his program in regards to their chances of making the tournament, but those odds quickly flipped in a matter of two weeks.
