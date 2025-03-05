Georgia Defeats South Carolina, Moves Closer to March Madness Bracket Appearance
Georgia defeats South Carolina to inch closer to earning a bid in the March Madness bracket.
The Georgia Bulldogs secured a crucial 73-64 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday night, keeping their postseason hopes alive and moving one step closer to an NCAA March Madness bid. From start to finish, Georgia controlled the game, maintaining the lead for the entire contest.
Phenomenal Guard Play:
The standout performance for the Bulldogs came from their guard play, with both Silas Demery and Blue Cain delivering incredible performances. Demery led Georgia with 16 points, showcasing his ability to score in a variety of ways, while Cain added 14 points, including a key stretch of clutch shots down the stretch. Their offensive contributions were instrumental in Georgia’s win, as the Dawgs never let up against a resilient South Carolina squad.
Odds to make NCAA tournament:
With the win, Georgia’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament continue to rise. Bracketologist Joe Lunardi now gives the Bulldogs a 70% chance to make it to March Madness, a significant boost as the team looks to finish strong. The victory was crucial for their tournament hopes, as every game counts in the battle for an at-large bid.
Final regular season game:
Georgia will now shift its focus to the regular season finale, where they will face Vanderbilt in Athens on Saturday, March 8th, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. The Bulldogs will look to close out the season with another win and build momentum as they prepare for the postseason.
