Georgia Hosting Top 30 Recruit Acaden Lewis On An Offical Visit With The Bulldogs
Bulldogs are not done adding to their 2025 class potentially and have one of the best prospects in the country on campus for the next two days in Acaden Lewis.
He is one of the best available players left in the 2025 cycle who hasn’t committed to a team. Lewis announced his decommitment on April 10th from the Wildcats. Lewis has taken visits to Villanova and St. Johns since his decommitment.
Per 247Sports Composite, Lewis is a four-star prospect, the No. 1 player in DC, the No. 5 PG, and the No. 30 player nationally. This past season for Sidwell Friends (Washington, DC) he averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals, per MaxPreps.
Lewis recently had a good performance in the recent Jordan Brand Classic event that featured a plethora of top prospects in the country including Caleb Wilson, AJ Dybansta, Darius Acuff, Jerry Easter, and more. He posted six points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in just 12 minutes. Lewis has a high basketball IQ and a good feel for the game. He is never sped up and has a natural touch around the rim. He can extend the defense with his jump shot and also create for others off the dribble.
Here is more on Acaden Lewis via 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein
"Lewis is a lefty lead guard who is extremely talented with the ball. He has soft hands and natural touch that are the foundation of a very advanced skill set. His handle is tight, he’s a lay-up maker with both hands, and he has soft floaters and tough pull-ups alike in the mid-range area. While Lewis connected on just 31% of his threes during EYBL play, he’s a much better shooter than those numbers indicate. He made 83% of his free throws, attempted nearly 7 threes per game, and projects as someone who not only has gravity spotting up but can be a movement shooter as well."
"In total, there isn’t much Lewis can’t do with the ball in his hands, but the area where he’s shown the most growth is in becoming a true lead guard and making those around him better. He still has a high-volume approach with the ball in his hands and is generally more focused on throwing assists than he is otherwise moving the ball, but his floor vision and delivery both impressed this year as he finished in the top three in the EYBL in assists. He’s a threat coming off screens, both on and off the ball, but has a tendency to stand and watch without the ball in his hands unless it’s a pre-determined action."
Lewis would be a great addition to a relatively strong 2025 class for the Bulldogs that includes four-star Jacob Wilkins, four-star Kareem Stagg, and three-star Jackson McVey. The class has a No. 19 composite ranking. Landing Lewis could potentially catapult them to a top 15 class. Georgia has already been active in the portal, adding Kanon Catchings, Justin Bailey, and Jeremiah Wilkinson. With the portal window coming to a close, Georgia has done a good job filling out their roster.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers
• GameDay: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
• Game Time: 8:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Doug Kingsmore Stadium
• Where: Clemson, South Carolina
• Watch: ESPNU
ADVERTISING
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily