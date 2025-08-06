Dawgs Daily

Georgia Makes The Cut For Four Star Elite Basketball Prospect Colben Landrew

Can the Bulldogs keep the talented prospect home?

Najeh Wilkins

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White in the second half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Georgia makes the top 10 for an elite basketball prospect Colben Landrew from Wheeler High School (Marietta, GA). Wheeler is a powerhouse program in the state of Georgia known for producing elite prospects and being a perennial state title contender every year.

Landrew finalists include Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Louisville, UCONN, Purdue, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Georgia.

He has set up official visits to Louisville (August 28th), Mississippi State (September 19th), Texas A&M (October 4th), Alabama (October 18th), and Auburn (November 29th). Landrew is set to visit the Bulldogs on September 26th. He picked up an offer from Georgia last May, and the Bulldogs have stayed in the race for the top 20 overall recruit.

To put it frankly, Landew is an elite player and already a champion. He was instrumental in delivering a state championship with the Wildcats, helping them finish with a 29-3 record. In the state championship game against Newton, Landrew was named Morgan and Morgan Player of the Game after finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds.

He’s continued to have a strong summer, participating in the NBA Top 100 camp, where he was a standout, picking up offers from Michigan, Texas, Indiana, Oklahoma State, and East Carolina from the camp alone. He also won an AAU championship on the 3SSB circuit with Game Elite. Landrew averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals.

He’s gotten bigger, faster, and looks more comfortable in his game compared to last season, which has cemented him as a can’t miss prospect.

Here is a look at his game

Georgia is coming off a top 30 class last year, landing two blue-chip recruits in Jacob Wilkins and Kareem Stagg. The Bulldogs haven’t landed a prospect in the 2026 class yet, but continue to be in the mix for major prospects. Can the Bulldogs keep the elite prospect home?

Published
