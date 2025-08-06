Georgia Makes The Cut For Four Star Elite Basketball Prospect Colben Landrew
Georgia makes the top 10 for an elite basketball prospect Colben Landrew from Wheeler High School (Marietta, GA). Wheeler is a powerhouse program in the state of Georgia known for producing elite prospects and being a perennial state title contender every year.
Landrew finalists include Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Louisville, UCONN, Purdue, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Georgia.
He has set up official visits to Louisville (August 28th), Mississippi State (September 19th), Texas A&M (October 4th), Alabama (October 18th), and Auburn (November 29th). Landrew is set to visit the Bulldogs on September 26th. He picked up an offer from Georgia last May, and the Bulldogs have stayed in the race for the top 20 overall recruit.
To put it frankly, Landew is an elite player and already a champion. He was instrumental in delivering a state championship with the Wildcats, helping them finish with a 29-3 record. In the state championship game against Newton, Landrew was named Morgan and Morgan Player of the Game after finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds.
He’s continued to have a strong summer, participating in the NBA Top 100 camp, where he was a standout, picking up offers from Michigan, Texas, Indiana, Oklahoma State, and East Carolina from the camp alone. He also won an AAU championship on the 3SSB circuit with Game Elite. Landrew averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals.
He’s gotten bigger, faster, and looks more comfortable in his game compared to last season, which has cemented him as a can’t miss prospect.
Here is a look at his game
Georgia is coming off a top 30 class last year, landing two blue-chip recruits in Jacob Wilkins and Kareem Stagg. The Bulldogs haven’t landed a prospect in the 2026 class yet, but continue to be in the mix for major prospects. Can the Bulldogs keep the elite prospect home?
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily