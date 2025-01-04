Georgia men's basketball falls to #24 Ole Miss
Georgia basketball failed to find its footing offensively in 63-51 loss to Ole Miss.
The Georgia Bulldogs could not get shots to fall against #24 Ole Miss Saturday in Oxford. This is Georgia's first loss since November 23rd against Marquette.
Georgia's offense could not get going, shooting 29.3% from the field and 11.1% from three. Both numbers are well below the Bulldog's season average. Ole Miss played with great effort defensively forcing many of Georgia's possessions to go late into the shot clock. Georgia had a tough time finding open looks and did not capitalize on the open opportunities they were able to get down the stretch.
Despite having an uncharacteristic game offensively, Georgia's defense and rebounding kept them within striking distance for most of the second half. It is hard to win on the road in conference, especially with the SEC looking to be as good as ever this season. Good defense and rebounding are two things that will travel for the Bulldogs even when shots are not falling.
Asa Newell recorded his 3rd double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and collecting 13 rebounds. Newell was dominant on the offensive glass with 10 offensive rebounds. Though it did not result in a win today, the freshman continues to give Georgia second chance opportunities.
Coach White and his team will have to put this loss behind them quickly as they prepare for a showdown against 10th-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday at 7 pm. This will be Georgia's first SEC home game.
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Quarterback Brock Vandagriff Announces Retirement
- Georgia Football's All-time Record in the State of Louisiana
- Georgia vs Notre Dame Provides Similar Storyline to Previous Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.