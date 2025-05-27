Georgia's Mike White Adds Massive Name to Coaching Staff, Hires Todd Abernethy
Georgia head basketball coach Mike White made a massive addition to his staff.
The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball program had a void on the coaching staff to fill this offseason, and the program has officially announced the new hire. Todd Abernathy, who helped Florida Atlantic to NCAA Tournament bids two of the past three years including reaching the 2023 Final Four, has been named assistant coach for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Abernethy spent the previous six seasons coaching at FAU during the Owls' most successful stretch in program history, including postseason bids each of the past four seasons. He is returning to his roots in the SEC. Abernethy sports eight seasons of experience at Ole Miss, four as a player from 2003-07 and four as an assistant coach from 2014-18. Abernethy and Mike White worked together at Ole Miss during that time.
"I'm incredibly excited to reunite with Coach White and to return to the SEC," Abernethy said. "Coach White made a huge impact on me as a player and has continued to do so throughout my career. He was instrumental in my development and played a huge part in me becoming an All-SEC guard as a senior. It's no secret that the SEC is the best league in the country, and I'm thrilled to be back."
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a successful season in their own right. White led the Bulldogs to their first 20-win season since 2015 and they made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 as well. Now White will look to improve upon that during the 2025-2026 season along with the help of Abernethy.
