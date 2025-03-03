Georgia's Silas Demary Jr. Named SEC Player of the Week
Georgia basketball's Silas Demary Jr. has been named SEC Player of the Week.
With their backs against the wall, Georgia's men's basketball team stepped up when they needed to most last week. Their March Madness hopes were on the line and the Dawgs responded by defeating No. 3 Florida at home and by going on the road and routing Texas. It was two very impressive performances for the Bulldogs, but one Bulldog stood out from the rest.
Point guard Silas Demary Jr. was exceptional for Georgia last week. In the two games, he averaged 23.5 points, shot 57 percent from the floor and 58.4 percent from behind the arc. The sophomore guard has been a cornerstone piece for head coach Mike White and his team, and Demary Jr. stepped up when his team needed him most. As a result, he was named SEC Player of the Week.
Demary Jr. scored 21 points against Florida and them followed that up with a career-high 26 points against the Longhorns.
Georgia has two regular season games left with a road game against South Carolina on Tuesday and a home game against Vanderbilt this weekend. They are 18-11 on the season with notable wins against St. Johns, Kentucky and Florida, all of which are top 25 teams. If the Bulldogs can add a win or two more to their current count, it is almost certain that Georgia will make their return to March Madness for the first time since 2015.
