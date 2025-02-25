Georgia vs Florida: Bulldogs Looking to Avenge Beat Down Loss
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to avenge the beat-down loss that Florida handed them last time they met.
The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing host to their neighboring state rival Florida Tuesday night. The two programs have already met once this season and it did not go very well for the Bulldogs. Florida jumped out quickly at home and coasted their way to a 30 point victory over the Hoop Dawgs.
Georgia has struggled as of late in conference play. They have lost four straight with their most recent being a 12-point loss to No. 1 Auburn on the road. Tuesday doesn't get any easier though as Florida is ranked No. 3 in the country according to the latest rankings.
It is believed that Georgia needs at least three more wins for them to feel solid about their chances of making the NCAA tournament. After the Florida game, Georgia has three games left against Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. All of which are unranked at the moment but none of them can be counted as a guaranteed win either.
Georgia has played well at home this year as just three of their 10 conference losses have come at home and if they manage to pull out a win in Stegeman on Tuesday night, that would be a massive boost for the season.
The Gators are gaining back some players from the injury report so they will be loaded up and ready to go, but as college fans know, anything can happen in a rvialry.
