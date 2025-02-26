Georgia vs Florida Final Score: Georgia Upsets The Third Ranked Gators
Georgia avoided Florida's second-half comeback attempt and picked up its biggest win of the season 88-83.
Georgia started this game with possibly the most electric 4 minutes of basketball played in Stegman Collesium in 11 years. True freshman superstar Asa Newell started the run with a thunderous dunk on Georgia’s first possession. Slias Demary Jr. then made two consecutive buckets.
Dylan James and Asa Newell drained back-to-back three-pointers that put the Dawgs up 12-3 going into the first media timeout. This run electrified Stegman Coliseum. Georgia led by as many as 26 points in the first half and shot 67.9% from the floor.
Florida got themselves back into the game after the half and took the lead with 1:19 to go. This forced Georgia Head Coach Mike White to call a timeout. This huddle felt like the most important of the season for the Bulldogs.
Sophomore guard Blue Cain drained a three with under a minute remaining to give Georgia a lead that they would hold on to and win the game.
This win gives Georgia’s chances to make the NCAA tournament a huge boost. However, with three games and the SEC tournament remaining the Bulldogs will still need to handle business if they want to secure a spot in the dance.
