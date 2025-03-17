Georgia vs Gonzaga - The Bulldogs Share A Common Opponent in Kentucky
The Georgia Bulldogs and Gonzaga share one common oppoenent on the 2025 schedule. How did the two programs fare against Kentucky?
When it comes to college basketball matchups, few games are as intriguing as those between two teams with a common opponent. For Georgia and Gonzaga, that opponent happens to be the Kentucky Wildcats. Both teams faced Kentucky recently in the 2024-2025 season, and the results were as contrasting as they were thrilling.
Georgia beat what was #7 Kentucky
On January 7th, 2025, the Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a statement win by defeating the #7-ranked Kentucky Wildcats 82-69. The Bulldogs were led by standout performances from Asa Newell, who scored 17 points, and Silas Demary Jr., who added 14 points. This victory was a huge boost for Georgia, showcasing their potential against one of the top teams in the nation.
Gonzaga falling to what was #4 Kentucky
On the other side, Gonzaga had a much tougher time when they faced the #4-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs pushed the game to overtime, but ultimately fell short, losing 90-89 in a heartbreaking finish. Gonzaga was led by Graham Ike, who put up a spectacular 28-point performance, followed by Ben Gregg, who came off the bench to contribute 14 points. Despite their effort, the Zags couldn’t quite seal the deal in a game that was as close as it was intense.
Georgia vs Gonzaga series:
This sets up an interesting showdown when Georgia and Gonzaga face off. The two teams will meet for the sixth time, with Gonzaga currently holding a 3-2 edge in the all-time series. Given their recent results against Kentucky, it will be fascinating to see how these two teams perform against each other. Georgia’s victory over a top tier Kentucky team and Gonzaga’s narrow loss to the Wildcats both point to the fact that these two programs are trending upward, making for an exciting matchup on the horizon.
Summary:
As the series stands, this upcoming battle should be an exciting one, with both teams eager to prove themselves. Will Georgia’s momentum from their big wins carry them through, or will Gonzaga’s resilience from their season be the difference maker? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain, this will be a game worth watching.
