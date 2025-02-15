Georgia vs Missouri: Bulldogs In Must-Win Mode at Home, Latest Injury Update
The Georgia Bulldogs are in must-win mode as they get ready to host the Missouri Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of two tough losses as they got routed by Texas A&M on the road earlier this week and took a tough home loss to Mississippi State at home last Saturday. Now they are matched up against No. 21 Missouri at home today as the Bulldogs are essentially in "must-win" mode.
The Hoop Dawgs are still in contention for a spot in the NCAA tournament and 20 wins feels like the goal they need to reach to really solidify their spot. Right now, Georgia is 16-9 on the season and 4-8 in conference play. A win today would put them three wins away from 20 on the season and that would give them opportunities against Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt to find the other three wins.
If Georgia loses to Missouri on Saturday, then they would have to win out against South Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt and also steal a win against either No. 1 Auburn on the road or No. 3 Florida at home.
According to ESPN analytics, Georgia has a 55.9 percent chance of winning against Missouri. Protecting home court has been crucial this season for all conference teams as the conference is loaded down with talent from top to bottom, so stealing wins on the road isn't easy to do against anyone.
Georgia was without guards Tyrin Lawrence and Dakota Leffew against Texas A&M earlier in the week. According to the SEC availability report, the Dawgs will still be without Lawrence but Leffew is no longer on the injury report, so it looks like he will be good to go for today.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily