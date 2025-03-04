Georgia vs South Carolina: Bulldogs Looking to Punch March Madness Ticket
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to punch their ticket to March Madness with a win over South Carolina.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a massive week as they knocked off No. 3 Florida and Texas on the road to put them back into the March Madness conversation. The Dawgs are 18-11 on the season and there is a belief that a win or two more will have their spot in the bracket nearly soldified. Their first matchup of the week is a road game against South Carolina.
The Gamecocks are currently dead last in the SEC with just two conference games, but looks can be deceiving. They just recently beat Arkansas by 19 points and defeated Texas by 15, both games at home. South Carolina has come close multiple times this season to earn some other signature wins on their schedule, and they've got some momentum rolling in their favor heading into this one.
The good news for Georgia is that they are playing their best basketball to date right now. Point guard Silas Demary Jr. earned SEC Player of the Week honors after scoring 20+ in both matchups last week and shot over 50 percent from the field and behind the arc.
This is not the first time that these two teams have met either. Georgia took the first game of the series earlier in the season by a final score of 71-60. Another win of that style on the road on Tuesday would go a long way in helping the Dawgs solidify their chances of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. They''ll have to make sure the momentum keeps rolling in their favor though.
