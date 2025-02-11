Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Texas A&M: Bulldogs Starter Announced as Out for Tuesday's Matchup

Georgia basketball starter Dakota Leffew has been listed as out ahead of their game against Texas A&M.

Jonathan Williams

Jan 25, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White talks with Georgia Bulldogs guard Dakota Leffew (1) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White talks with Georgia Bulldogs guard Dakota Leffew (1) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play in yet another ranked matchup Tuesday night as they make the trio out to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies. Unfortunately for Georgia though, they will be without one of their starters as Dakota Leffew has been listed as out ahead of the matchup.

Leffew is not the only one who will miss Tuesday's game as Tyrin Lawerence is also listed as out for the game. Leffew this season is averaging 10.7 points per game, shooting 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from behind the arc.

The Mount St. Mary's transfer started the season as a player off of the bench for Georgia but then got plugged into the starting lineup a couple of weeks ago. He has started the last four games for the Bulldogs.

Some unfortunate news for the Hoop Dawgs as they continue to try and fight for a spot in the NCAA tournament at the end of the season, and now they will have to try and earn a win on the road against as a top 10 ranked Aggies team, who is 18-5 on the season.

Jonathan Williams
