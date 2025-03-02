Georgia vs Texas Final Score: Bulldogs Dominate In Huge Win
Georgia picked up its first SEC road win of the season over Texas Saturday evening 83-67.
In the most important game of the season for Georgia, the Bulldogs put together a complete performance and dominated the Longhorns in Austin.
Coming into this game, Georgia was averaging 60 points per game on the road in the SEC this season. The Bulldogs scored 46 in the first half of this game. Sophomore superstar Blue Cain set the tone early with 13 first half points.
Silas Demary Jr. has grown tremendously as a point guard throughout this season and has been playing at an elite level as of late. Demary scored a team-high 26 points in this game and connected on 3 of his 6 three point attempts. If Georgia wants to make a run in March, Demary and Cain are going to have to stay red hot.
Since the week off after the Missouri game, Georgia has taken #1 Auburn to the wire, upset #3 Florida, and now dominated the projected last team in the tournament in their house. With other marquee wins over St John's and Kentucky, the Bulldogs have to feel very good about their chances of making the NCAA tournament.
With two games remaining in the regular season and Georgia on the doorstep of a tournament birth, it is crucial that Coach White's team continues to play its best basketball down the stretch.
