March Madness Bracket Projections - Where The Bulldogs Are Predicted To Be Seeded
The Georgia Bulldogs earned the right to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. As the final March Madness bracket is announced Sunday, we predict where the Bulldogs will land.
The Georgia Bulldogs closed the 2025 regular season schedule with four straight conference wins, including a commanding win over the Florida Gators at home. Despite a dissapointing and quick exit in the SEC conference tournament, the Bulldogs are all but guranteed to hear their names called during the NCAA March Madness Selection Show on Sunday evening.
The question is now where might they be seeded and where will they be traveling? Let's take a look at the latest predictions.
March Madness Bracket Projection - Dawgs to Indy
According to the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projection from ESPN's Bracketology, the Bulldogs are predicted to be in the Midwest Region.
Midwest Region:
(Wichita)
1. Houston
16. SIU
8. Memphis
9. Georgia
(Seattle)
5. Purdue
12. McNeese
4. Texas A&M
13. Lipscomb
(Milwaukee)
6. Louisville
11. Vanderbilt/San Diego St.
3. Wisconsin
14. Robert Morris
(Lexington)
7. Saint Mary's
10. Arkansas
2. Tennessee
15. Montana
