Georgia Football vs Clemson Betting Line On the Move
As Georgia's week one matchup against Clemson inches closer, the betting line for the game is also on the move.
After a turbulent offseason, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season is just weeks away. With the anticipation rising for the Dawgs to return to the field, sportsbooks have begun to set their sets on the Dawgs’ week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers.
The Bulldogs opened as 12.5-point favorites over Clemson earlier in the offseason. But as the game inches closer and closer, the line has continued to move in Georgia’s favor. According to BETUS.com, the Bulldogs are two-touchdown favorites, as the current line is now -14 points in the Dawgs’ favor.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will do battle at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on August 31st at noon. It will be the two teams’ first meeting since the 2021 season opener where the Dawgs won 10-3 on their way to their first national title in 41 years.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
