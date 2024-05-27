High Expectations are Nothing New For Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck
Carson Beck has some high expectations to live up to this season. But that is nothing new for the Bulldogs' quarterback.
Since taking over as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, Carson Beck has received nothing but high expectations for himself. However, as the 2024 season approaches, Beck’s expectations have seemingly gotten that much loftier.
To say expectations for Carson Beck in 2024 are high is an understatement. The Bulldogs quarterback is currently listed as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman, is projected to be the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and his team is currently the betting favorite to win the national championship.
The high expectations almost imply that Beck’s 2024 season has to be perfect for it to be a success, which of course would result in a ton of pressure. However, pressure is nothing new to Beck. In his first year as a starter, Beck was tasked with not only following up with the greatest quarterback of all time in Stetson Bennett but he was also given the responsibility of maintaining the Bulldogs’ longest win streak in team history.
Despite loads of pressure, Beck answered the call. The Dawgs’ signal caller finished his 2023 campaign with the highest signal-season completion percentage by any quarterback in history, helped the Dawgs finish another regular season undefeated, and helped his team break the SEC’s longest win streak of all time. While the 2023 season did not end in a national title victory, fans would be hard-pressed to say that Beck’s first season as a starter was a disappointment.
Georgia Bulldog fans and college football experts have high expectations for Georgia’s 2024 season. However, if there is any quarterback in the country who has shown they can live up to these lofty expectations, it is Carson Beck.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
