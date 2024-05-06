Georgia Football's Trevor Etienne Named Top 10 Running Back in College Football
Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne has been named a top 10 running back in college football by Greg McElroy.
Historically, if there is one position group on the football field that most college football fans associate the University of Georgia with, it's probably running back. The program has a long history of developing and landing some of the nation's best at the position, and the Bulldogs have another potential top prospect in Trevor Etienne this season.
The former Florida Gator transferred to Georgia this offseason with aspirations of being the starer and playing for a winning program. Etienne was impressive during his two seasons at Florida, and going into his third season as an SEC running back, there's a belief forming that the former Gator could be in store for a big 2024 season. Greg McElroy would agree with that as he included Etienne in his top 10 running back rankings.
“If you just look at how he played these last couple of years, man he’s going to be awesome,” McElroy predicted. “And I feel like the sky’s the limit now with some of the pieces that they have around him, and if you look last year, if Georgia had one Achilles heel it was the lack of a truly dynamic back in the backfield. Which is rare for the Georgia Bulldogs.”
Etienne was ranked eighth on the list behind names like Ollie Gordon from Oklahoma State alongwith Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, the duo at Ohio State.
The Bulldogs have continued to pump running backs into the NFL but Etienne might turn into one of the best overall prospects they have had in a few years. He looked good during the spring game for Georgia, and many will be keeping tabs on him this season.
