Trevor Etienne Ranked as a Top Newcomer in College Football
Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne has been ranked as one of the top newcomers in all of college football.
Georgia hit the transfer portal this off-season harder than they typically do compared to other off-seasons, but they came out with quite a few impactful additions. One of those came from a former Florida Gator as running back Trevor Etienne announced he was entering the transfer portal and then later committed to the Bulldogs. He is now shaping up to be Georgia's primary ball carrier this fall and one of the most impactful newcomers in the entire sport.
ESPN's Billy Tucker released a most impactful newcomers article and Etienne was the name attached to the Georgia logo at the top of the article. Georgia was on thin ice for a little bit last season as far as the running back room goes due to injuries at the beginning of the season. There wasn't much breathing room and then following the 2023 season, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards declared for the draft. So in came Etienne to fill a starting role.
"Adding Etienne is similar to when D'Andre Swift was in Georgia's backfield. He has a combination of sneaky power and contact balance, yet is nimble and agile enough to make people miss, turn the corner and be a home run threat. He should form a nice tandem with 6-foot, 240-poundRoderick Robinson II, who enjoyed a strong spring, and is a more powerful downhill runner," Tucker wrote.
Etienne had a strong day during Georgia's spring game as he finished with four carries for 24 yards with an 18-yard rush on the day, the second biggest run amongst the entire room. The former Gator brings new life to the running back and a spark that it feels the Georgia running back room has been missing for a little while now.
In two seasons at Florida, Etienne racked up 249 carries, 1,472 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
Other Georgia News:
- Comparing Kirby Smart's NFL Draft Production to Nick Saban
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Zion Logue Speaks About Becoming an Atlanta Falcon, Time at Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill