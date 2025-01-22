2025 National Championship Odds - Chances for a Return to Glory for Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have been given the second-best odds to win the national title in 2025/2026 according to the latest Championship Future odds.
The Georgia Bulldogs have plenty of areas to improve on entering the 2025 season. They will breaking in a first-year starter in the form of Gunner Stockton, they will be replacing likely first-round picks like Malaki Starks, Mykel Williams, and Jalon Walker on the defensive side of the ball.
Though one of the many constants under the Kirby Smart regime since the 2017 season, this football program has national title expectations and standards. Entering the 2025 season, the future national championship odds indicate those standards are valid.
2025 National Championship Odds
- Ohio State +450
- Texas +650
- Oregon +650
- Georgia +700
- Penn State +850
- Notre Dame +1200
- Alabama +1600
- Tennessee +1800
- Clemson +1800
- LSU +2000
Georgia has yet another tough SEC Schedule after a year that featured five Top-Ten opponents on the regular season slate, the Bulldogs have matchups @Tennessee, vs Alabama, Ole Miss, @Auburn, vs Texas all on the schedule.
Entering the 2025 season, the Bulldogs will be working in new faces like WR, Noah Thomas and WR, Zachariah Branch on the offensive side of the football. On the defensive end, they took multiple bodies at the safety position to help replace the losses of both Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks to the NFL.
