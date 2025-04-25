2025 NFL Draft Picks So Far for Georgia Football
Every NFL draft pick so far for the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 NFL draft.
The first round of the NFL draft concluded on Friday night and as expected, the Georgia Bulldogs had three players selected during the first 32 picks. The second and third rounds will start on Friday night, but let's take a look at which Bulldogs have been selected so far.
Mykel Williams was the first Bulldog off of the board as the San Francisco 49ers with the 11th overall pick. Here is what ESPN's Matt Miller had to say about the pick.
"As soon as the 49ers hired Robert Salah as defensive coordinator, it became obvious that the defensive line would be a Round 1 target -- especially true once all three top offensive tackles came off the board in the first nine picks," Miller wrote. "Williams has an elite ceiling but has to get healthy. If he can do that, he's tailor-made to play as a 4-3 defensive end opposite Nick Bosa and even align at times at defensive tackle. With former second-round pick Drake Jackson not developing into a starter, Williams will see the starting lineup fast."
Next up was the biggest pick of the entire night for Georgia fans. For the first time since 1966, the Atlanta Falcons drafted a former Georgia Bulldog in the first round of the draft. Linebacker Jalon Walker fell to the hometown organization at 15 and they picked him up.
"It was obvious in the predraft process that the Falcons had to address their defense and had to find ways to get to the quarterback," Miller wrote. "Walker will bring a speed element to Atlanta that has long been missing. With a pressure rate of 17.1% when rushing the quarterback, Walker has proved that he is a speed rusher. He can also drop back as an off-ball linebacker or work as a spy against mobile quarterbacks. My No. 5 prospect, Walker fills a huge need."
The final pick of the night for Georgia came at the 27th overall pick as the Baltimore Ravens selected safety Malaki Starks. The Ravens have created a reputation for always finding good players in every draft and they certainly continued that streak during this year's first round.
"In my final mock draft, I wrote that sources had said Starks was seen as a "home run" pick for the Ravens. Well, they just hit that home run," Miller wrote. "Starks' ability to play any alignment at the safety position allows Kyle Hamilton to remain at the deep safety role he thrived in late in the season. The Ravens love to draft highly productive players from major programs, and Starks is an outstanding defensive player who had six career interceptions."
