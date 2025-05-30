Mark Bowman, Nation's Top TIght End in 2026, Announces College Commitment
One of the top tight-end prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has announced their college college commitment decision.
One of the biggest prospects in the 2026 recruiting class came off the board today as tight end Mark Bowman announced that he would be continuing his football career with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. Bowman was heavily pursued by schools such as Georgia and Texas, among others.
According to 247Sports, Bowman is the number one ranked tight end in the nation, standing at a staggering 6-foot-4.5, and weighing just over 220 pounds, which is the ideal frame for a modern tight end in college football.
The tight end's skillset and pass-catching abilities drew many comparisons to Georgia Bulldogs legend Brock Bowers, arguably the greatest tight end in college history. This understandably led to the Dawgs' urgency to land the highly talented prospect.
For many experts, Bowman was considered a "must have" prospect for Georgia's 2026 recruiting class. While the tight end's current announcement certainly is not good news for the Dawgs, Kirby Smart and in staff still have an opportunity to flip the highly talented prospect before signing day which will take place in December.
The Bulldogs will likely continue to remain in contact with Bowman throughout the season and will continue to diligently work to build this year's class. Currently, the Bulldogs have 10 commits in a class that ranks 11th in the nation.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Ryan Mosley, WR
