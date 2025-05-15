5-Star Tight End Mark Bowman Down to Seven Schools - Includes Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs are amongst the seven remaining schools battling for 5-star 2026 prospect Mark Bowman.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some positive news on the recruiting trail earlier this week as 5-star tight end prospect from the 2026 class, Mark Bowman announced that the Dawgs were included in his top-7 remaining schools. The other remaining schools were Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas, Ohio State, and USC.
According to 247Sports, Bowman is the number one ranked tight end in the nation, stands at a staggering 6-foot-4.5, and weighs just over 220 pounds which is the ideal frame for a modern tight end in college football. His skill set and play style have even drawn comparisons to Bulldog great, Brock Bowers which has likely contributed to the Bulldogs' urgency to land the highly talented prospect.
Bowman is currently scheduled to take his official visit with the Bulldogs on June 13th as he continues his recruiting process. Georgia, along with other schools has made it abundantly clear that landing the tight end is a top priority for their 2026 recruiting class.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will continue to feverously work to recruit more talented prospects for their 2026 recruiting class. The Dawgs are expected to host their annual recruiting "scavenger hunt" next week where a plethora of highly ranked prospects will be in Athens.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily