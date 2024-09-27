Anonymous NFL Scout Believes Georgia Bulldogs Lack "Top-end Talent"
An anonymous NFL Scout has provided the Georgia Bulldogs with some potential motivation ahead of their matchup with Alabama
In a little over 24 hours, the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will partake in a regular season matchup that will have massive consequences on each team's 2024 season. Each with undefeated records, a top-5 ranking, and a hope at the College Football Playoff. Saturday's matchup in Tuscaloosa will surely be a sight to behold.
The marquee matchup has captured the attention of analysts and fans alike. However, NFL scouts and fellow college football coaches will also be tuning in to the game. In an article written by Pete Thamel of ESPN, a handful of anonymous coaches and NFL scouts offered their thoughts on both teams and the matchup that lies ahead.
While numerous scouts and coaches offered a litany of varying opinions. One comment in particular may stick out to Bulldog fans who have been paying attention to head coach Kirby Smart. "Outside of those three Beck, Starks, and Williams -- there's not a whole lot of the top, elite-type talent. But there's a lot of talent." Said one scout in the article. This sentiment, while it could be perceived as negative is one that has also been shared by head coach Kirby Smart, who has repeatedly expressed his worries about his team's depth.
Georgia's depth and skillset will be put to the test this Saturday as they will look to avenge their only loss of the 2023 season. The Dawgs travel to Tuscaloosa to face The Tide on the road in what will be just the second time in fifteen years that the Bulldogs play Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
