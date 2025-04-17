Army Transfer Elo Modozie Set to take a Visit With Georgia
Georgia is actively in the market for a potential addition to the EDGE room. Army transfer pass-rusher, Elo Modozie could be the answer.
Georgia Football is looking to add a key piece to its defensive puzzle, and Army transfer linebacker/EDGE Elo Modozie could be that answer. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender is set to visit Athens as Kirby Smart and his staff continue efforts to boost the Bulldogs’ defensive depth heading into the 2025 season.
Modozie put together a strong campaign in 2024 at Army, recording 18 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. His speed off the edge and ability to disrupt plays in the backfield caught the attention of several Power Five programs when he entered the transfer portal, but Georgia is now in the mix for his commitment.
The Bulldogs are actively looking to add another edge defender to strengthen their rotation and provide experience in a group that is still developing. With spring practice giving the staff a clearer picture of where certain players are needed, Modozie’s visit comes at a crucial time.
Keep an eye on this recruitment. Georgia’s interest is serious, and Modozie could be a significant addition to a defense looking to maintain its elite status in the SEC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily