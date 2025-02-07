Atlanta Falcons Draft a Georgia Football Player in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Atlanta Falcons select a former Georgia football defensive player in the latest NFL mock draft.
The NFL combine is rapidly approaching which also means the NFL draft is near. The Georgia Bulldogs once again have a litany of players that will be waiting to hear their name called over the three day the draft is happening. Based on projections though, it doesn't look like a few of them will have to wait too long for their dream to finally come true of getting drafted into the league.
NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund released her latest NFL mock draft and she uses a model to determine which players in the draft class would create the most wins for each NFL franchise. For former Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker, it was the Atlanta Falcons in the first round at 15th overall. A bit of a shock considering the Falcons don't have a reputation for selecting Georgia players early in the draft, but they likely could use a player like Walker. Here is what Frelund wrote about the pick:
"I don’t see the Falcons thinking anything other than pass rusher with this pick, and I have them taking the Georgia product," Frelund wrote. "Walker boasts the best second-effort reflex (second move coming around the edge -- think Cam Jordan in his heyday) among prospects at his position in this year's class. Bonus for Atlanta: This versatile defender has plenty of experience playing off-ball linebacker."
Walker surged onto the scene this past season and became one of the most impactful players on Georgia's defense. He finished his career with 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 89 tackles. In 2024 alone, he had 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 60 tackles. He showed up for Georgia in the biggest moments time and time again last season, and he certainly played worthy of a top 15 selection.
