Auburn Football Player Gives Controversial Opinion on Georgia Bulldogs After Game
Auburn tight end Preston Howard gave a controversial opinion on the Georgia Bulldogs after the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off another come from behind win this past weekend against the Auburn Tigers on the road. The Dawgs went into halftime down 10-3 but the second half was all Georgia. The Bulldogs would go on to score 17 unanswered points and would win 20-10.
It was a tale of two halves. Auburn dominated the first half with time of possession, offensive yards gained and defensive stops. Georgia did the same exact same thing in the second half and it is what won them the game. The Bulldogs got the ball in the 4th quarter with a little over 10 minutes left in the game and proceeded to go on a 16 play drive that last 8:45 and resulted in a touchdown.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Tigers and one they probably feel like they should have won and likely would have had Georgia not punched the ball out at the 1-yard line before Jackson Arnold got into the end zone. Despite the result of the game though, one Auburn player claimed the better team did not win on Saturday.
"I think just momentum, just the game of football," Auburn tight end Preston Howard said after the game. "That's just how it swings sometimes. We could have kept the energy up on the sideline better as a team. But other than that we just have to execute and we will be perfectly fine. I truly believe that we are way better than Georgia. We're better than every team we've played this year."
Georgia Bulldogs Extend Win Streak to Nine Games vs Auburn
The Tigers have managed to play three ranked conference opponents close this season and this was their first loss on the year that was by more than one possession. Auburn might have a right to claim that they are better than their record shows, but making claims that you are "way better" than a team that just beat you home might be where you cross the line.
Georgia will now get ready for a home game against the Ole Miss Rebels before they get to their second bye week of the season.