Auburn Football Player Says Tigers Look Forward to Playing Georgia Football
Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk says the Tigers look forward to playing Georgia football.
SEC Media Days have been going on this week in Atlanta, Georgia as the 2025 college football season inches closer and closer. On Tuesday, the Auburn Tigers were up alongside the Georgia Bulldogs.
A hot topic this week has been the conversation of the SEC potentially moving to nine conference games. This is something the Big 10 has been trying to push the SEC into doing, but so far, no changes to the schedule has been.
If the conference were to ever move to nine games, it could potentially jeopardize some of the conference long-lasting annual rivalries, such as, The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn. Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk was asked about the potential of the rivalry coming to an end, and Faulk was not here for it.
“We can’t do that,” Faulk responded at SEC Media Days. “Georgia is one of the games that we look forward to playing. We have to keep Georgia on our schedule.”
The two programs have played annually since 1944 and their first game was played back in 1892. There is a lot of history between the two teams, and it would be a shame to see one of the sport's longest traditions be put to rest because of an added conference game.
Georgia and Auburn are set to play this season on Oct. 11. The Dawgs will be making the trip to the Plains this year. The last time Georgia played Auburn on the road , the Tigers nearly knocked off the Bulldogs but an impressive second half performance from Georgia allowed them to prevail.
