Baltimore Ravens Safety Malaki Starks Singles Out Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks is already calling out Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Rookies from the 2025 NFL draft class are settling in with their new teams now and one of them is former Georgia Bulldog Malaki Starks as the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round. Despite only being with the franchise for a couple of weeks now, Starks has already called out a conference foe.
Starks was asked which quarterback he is looking forward to picking off the most once he officially starts his NFL career, and he said, "I wanna get Josh Allen."
Over the last five years, the Buffalo Bills and the Ravens have played one another four times. The Ravens have lost three of those four matchups and Starks is hoping to change that narrative.
Some viewed Stark's remark as a shot at Allen, but in reality, it's likely nothing more than a statement of respect. Why wouldn't a rookie want to intercept one of the game's current greatest at the position? Especially when you consider that they could likely meet in the playoffs in the upcoming season.
A date has not yet been set, the Ravens are set to play the Bills on the road during the 2025 regular season. When that matchup rolls around, all eyes will be on Stark and Allen to see who wins between that matchup.
Starks joins former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith in Baltimore for the upcoming season. The Ravens also have a former Georgia staff member as Todd Monken is the franchise's current offensive playcaller.
