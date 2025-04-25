Baltimore Ravens Select Georgia's Malaki Starks in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
The first round of the NFL Draft is underway as the league’s 32 teams are making their selections for players that will shape the future of their franchise. Thousands of eager NFL fans have converged on the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin to witness this year’s draft.
The latest team to make their selection is the Baltimore Ravens, who have taken Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks as the twenty-seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Starks is the third Bulldog to be taken in the first round of this year's draft.
Starks was an impact player for Georgia since his first game as a Bulldog during his true freshman year. He made an incredible interception against Oregon in 2022 and from that moment on, the rest was history. He finished his career with six interceptions, six tackles for loss, and 197 total tackles. During his junior year, Starks moved anywhere from safety, to STAR or in the slot.
Coverage for the first round of the NFL Draft will continue throughout the evening as more Bulldogs will wait to hear their names called. Below are details for how fans can tune in to catch all of the draft action.
How to Watch The 2025 NFL Draft (Round 1)
- Gameday: Thursday, April 24th. 2025
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: NFL Network and ESPN
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsn
