Dawgs Daily

Baltimore Ravens Select Georgia's Malaki Starks in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens have taken Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks for their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first round of the NFL Draft is underway as the league’s 32 teams are making their selections for players that will shape the future of their franchise. Thousands of eager NFL fans have converged on the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin to witness this year’s draft. 

The latest team to make their selection is the Baltimore Ravens, who have taken Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks as the twenty-seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Starks is the third Bulldog to be taken in the first round of this year's draft.

Starks was an impact player for Georgia since his first game as a Bulldog during his true freshman year. He made an incredible interception against Oregon in 2022 and from that moment on, the rest was history. He finished his career with six interceptions, six tackles for loss, and 197 total tackles. During his junior year, Starks moved anywhere from safety, to STAR or in the slot.

Coverage for the first round of the NFL Draft will continue throughout the evening as more Bulldogs will wait to hear their names called. Below are details for how fans can tune in to catch all of the draft action. 

How to Watch The 2025 NFL Draft (Round 1)

  • Gameday: Thursday, April 24th. 2025
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: NFL Network and ESPN
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsn

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football