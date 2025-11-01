BREAKING: Georgia Defensive Back Suffers Injury in Matchup Against Florida Gators
A Georgia Bulldogs football player has suffered an injury during the Dawgs' matchup against the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are in the midst of their annual rivalry matchup, better known as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party", as both teams look to earn bragging rights against one of their most storied opponents.
This year's contest has a handful of interesting wrinkles, including the location of the game. As it will be the final year the two teams meet in Jacksonville, until the 2028 season. EverBank Stadium (the venue where the game is played) is set to undergo renovations in 2026 and 2027.
The Bulldogs headed into this matchup on a four-game winning streak against the Gators and are looking to extend their streak this afternoon. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, it appears that one of their players has suffered an injury during the game.
Georgia cornerback Demollo Jones appears to have suffered an injury to his upper body and is currently being attended to by the team's medical staff. Jones walked off the field under his own power and has been escorted to the team's medical tent.
Jones has emerged as a major contributor within the Bulldogs' defense in recent weeks and has made some massive plays for the Dawgs down the stretch. Losing him would be a massive blow to Georgia's defense.
Injuries Affecting Both Teams During Rivlary Matchup
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is shoved out of bounds by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Both teams were fairly banged up heading into this matchup. The Gators are missing leading wide receiver Vernell Brown III, while Georgia is also missing a star receiver in Colbie Young. The latest injury to the Dawgs' roster could present a massive challenge for Georgia moving forward.
As Georgia looks to continue its streak of dominance over one of its biggest rivals, remaining healthy and avoiding injuries will be imperative for the remainder of this contest. Updates to this player's status and availability will be released as they become available. Stay tuned for more updates from the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Florida Gators.