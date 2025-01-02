BREAKING: Georgia EDGE Injured Against Notre Dame
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs’ Sugar Bowl game against Notre Dame. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of one of the most important games of the 2024 season as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Unfortunately for Georgia, it appears that a Bulldog player has suffered an injury.
Bulldogs' EDGE defender Mykel Williams appears to have suffered a lower-body injury during the third quarter. Williams suffered the injury while making a tackle on third down and quickly received attention from the UGA medical staff. He was able to walk off the field on his own power.
Updates on the player’s status will be provided as further information is revealed. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
UPDATE: Mykel Williams has returned to the field of play.
How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame (The Allstate Sugar Bowl)
- Gameday: Thursday, January 2nd. 2025
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
